Starter Mother & Babydog Ultra Soft Mousse

Newborn puppies have unique nutritional requirements to help support their developing senses and nervous systems. What's more, feeding growing puppies is a strenuous task that can take its toll on the mother dog's metabolism. During the weaning period when the litter are transitioning to solid food, your dog and her nursing puppies need a tailored diet to meet their unique nutritional needs. ROYAL CANINÂ® Starter Mousse Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of pregnant or lactating mothers and weaning puppies up to the age of 2 months. This tailored diet has an ultra-soft mousse texture, which is adapted to the development of puppies' digestive systems and helps the transition to solid food. It is also highly nutritious for puppies and mothers alike. ROYAL CANINÂ® Starter Mousse Mother & Babydog is also enriched with omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support brain development. This formula contains nutrients, including vitamins C and E, to support natural defences. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANINÂ® Starter Mousse Mother & Babydog also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANINÂ® Starter Mousse Mother & Babydog has a smooth consistency that helps with hydration and also makes it particularly suitable for weaning smaller puppies or those who appear weaker. It is vital that these smaller, weaker puppies are examined by a vet as their health may be at risk. Did you know that a puppy's nutritional needs change as they grow? By the time they reach 2 months, your puppies will need a diet that's specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs during the next growth phase. At this stage, you can transition them onto an appropriate ROYAL CANINÂ® puppy diet, tailored to their breed size (X-Small, Mini, Medium, Maxi or Giant). Diets are available both as a dry kibble and wet chunks in gravy. At Royal Canin, we're committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we've worked closely with breeders, vets, and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your dog and her puppies eat ROYAL CANINÂ® Starter Mousse Mother & Babydog, they're getting a complete and balanced diet.

