Now that your small dog is an adult, it's important to make sure that its diet provides nutrients that help to maintain optimal health. Suitable for very small dogs over 10 months old that weigh up to 4kg, ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your X-Small adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Adult contains very high quality protein (L.I.P), specifically chosen for its easy digestibility. This protein, combined with a balanced intake of fibres like psyllium, helps to facilitate healthy intestinal transit and good stool quality. In addition, ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Adult helps to support a healthy urinary system in very small breed dogs like yours. Some very small breed dogs tend to benefit from nutrients that help to support the health of sensitive skin and delicate coats. Enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Adult helps to support good coat condition. Additionally, the variety of vitamins included will help to strengthen your dog's 'Ëœskin barrier role' - ultimately contributing to the ongoing maintenance of good skin health. The kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Adult has been specially adapted to cater this particular breed. Its shape, size, and texture is perfect for your small dog's miniature jaws. What's more, this exclusive and very palatable formula helps to stimulate the appetite of even the fussiest of small breed dogs. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

