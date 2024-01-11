X-Small Ageing 12+
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For senior, very small breed dogs (up to 4 kg) - Over 12 years old.
Sizes available
1.5kg
Healthy ageing support
Developed to support healthy ageing in very small breed dogs. Contains EPA, DHA and an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
Healthy transit
Very small breed dogs are prone to constipation. A balanced intake of fibres (including psyllium) together with highly digestible L.I.P. proteins helps facilitate intestinal transit and contributes to good stool quality.
Cardiac health
Formulated with key nutrients and antioxidants to help support good cardiac function in ageing dogs.
Very palatable & very small kibble
This small-sized kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the miniature jaw of dogs under 4 kg. Its exclusive formula also helps stimulate fussy appetites in very small breed dogs.
|Dog's weight
|1 kg
|1.5 kg
|2 kg
|2.5 kg
|3 kg
|3.5 kg
|4 kg
|Indoor - Low activity
|24 g (2/8 cup)
|33 g (3/8 cup)
|40 g ( 4/8 cup)
|48 g ( 4/8 cup)
|55 g ( 5/8 cup)
|62 g (5/8 cup)
|68 g (6/8 cup)
|Normal activity
|28 g (2/8 cup)
|38 g (3/8 cup)
|47 g (4/8 cup)
|55 g ( 5/8 cup)
|64 g ( 6/8 cup)
|71 g (6/8 cup)
|79 g (7/8 cup)
|High activity
|32 g (3/8 cup)
|43 g (4/8 cup)
|53 g (5/8 cup)
|63 g (6/8 cup)
|72 g ( 6/8 cup)
|81 g (7/8 cup)
|90 g (1 cup)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Now that your small dog is an adult, it's important to make sure that its diet provides nutrients that help to maintain optimal health. Suitable for very small dogs over 10 months old that weigh up to 4kg, ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your X-Small adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Adult contains very high quality protein (L.I.P), specifically chosen for its easy digestibility. This protein, combined with a balanced intake of fibres like psyllium, helps to facilitate healthy intestinal transit and good stool quality. In addition, ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Adult helps to support a healthy urinary system in very small breed dogs like yours. Some very small breed dogs tend to benefit from nutrients that help to support the health of sensitive skin and delicate coats. Enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Adult helps to support good coat condition. Additionally, the variety of vitamins included will help to strengthen your dog's 'skin barrier role' - ultimately contributing to the ongoing maintenance of good skin health. The kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Adult has been specially adapted to cater this particular breed. Its shape, size, and texture is perfect for your small dog's miniature jaws. What's more, this exclusive and very palatable formula helps to stimulate the appetite of even the fussiest of small breed dogs. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.