X-Small light weight care
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs(weight up to 4 kg)- Over 10 months old - Dogs with a tendency to gain weight
Sizes available
1.5kg
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM:
'WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM 1. Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog. 2. Get your dog active with walks, games in the park, or play at home. 3. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. 4.If you have any questions or concerns about your dog''s health, please contact your veterinarian. '
SENSITIVITIES
Health complications can be associated with excess body weight. If your dog has a tendency to gain weight, you can help him stay trim and feel well fed.
PROVEN RESULTS
69% achieved healthier weight *Royal Canin internal study
PRODUCT CLAIM 1
69% of slightly overweight dogs fed with Royal Canin X-Small Light Weight Care achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks” *Royal Canin internal study
PACKAGING TEXTS
Helps Limit Weight Gain
BRAND TEXT SPTR
Royal Canin supports the health of your dog by providing precise nutrition based on a true understanding of the dog’s specific needs and over 50 years of science and observation.
|Dogs activity / Dogs Ideal Weight
|1kg
|2kg
|3kg
|4kg
|Low activity
|22 g
|37 g
|50 g
|62 g
|Medium activity
|28 g
|48 g
|65 g
|80 g
|High activity
|33 g
|55 g
|75 g
|93 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for adult dogs that weigh up to 4kg, ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Light Weight Care is specially formulated to help dogs predisposed to weight gain achieve and maintain an ideal bodyweight. ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Light Weight Care has a high protein and low-fat formula to help your small dog maintain an ideal body weight. What's more, this product is enriched with L-Carnitine to maintain a healthy fat metabolism. But don't just take our word for it, 69% of slightly overweight dogs achieved a healthier weight when fed with ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Light Weight Care for 8 weeks*. To cater to each dog's appetite, ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Light Weight Care is also available as wet food in a soft loaf. If you feed your dog a mix of wet and dry food, make sure that you refer to the on-pack feeding guides so that your dog gets the right amount of each for a complete and balanced diet. Other ways to help your dog maintain a healthy weight and muscle mass include keeping them active with walks, games in the park or play at home. You could also reward your dog with kibbles taken from the daily food allowance, instead of additional treats. In order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, all our products undergo an extensive quality control process. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Light Weight Care, you can be sure it's getting a complete and balanced diet. *Royal Canin internal study