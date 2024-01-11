PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for adult dogs that weigh up to 4kg, ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Light Weight Care is specially formulated to help dogs predisposed to weight gain achieve and maintain an ideal bodyweight. ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Light Weight Care has a high protein and low-fat formula to help your small dog maintain an ideal body weight. What's more, this product is enriched with L-Carnitine to maintain a healthy fat metabolism. But don't just take our word for it, 69% of slightly overweight dogs achieved a healthier weight when fed with ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Light Weight Care for 8 weeks*. To cater to each dog's appetite, ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Light Weight Care is also available as wet food in a soft loaf. If you feed your dog a mix of wet and dry food, make sure that you refer to the on-pack feeding guides so that your dog gets the right amount of each for a complete and balanced diet. Other ways to help your dog maintain a healthy weight and muscle mass include keeping them active with walks, games in the park or play at home. You could also reward your dog with kibbles taken from the daily food allowance, instead of additional treats. In order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, all our products undergo an extensive quality control process. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Light Weight Care, you can be sure it's getting a complete and balanced diet. *Royal Canin internal study

Read more