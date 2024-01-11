Yorkshire Terrier 8+
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for mature Yorkshire Terriers - Over 8 years old.
Sizes available
1.5kg
Healthy ageing complex
Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+ is developed to support healthy ageing. Contains an exclusive combination of antioxidants to help maintain cellular health and is formulated with an appropriate phosphorus content to care for kidney health of Yorkshire Terriers as they mature.
Healthy skin & coat
The Yorkshire Terrier's hair is known for its continuous growth and natural softness. This exclusive formula helps maintain the health of the Yorkshire Terrier’s long coat. Enriched with precise levels of Omega 3 fatty acids, Omega 6 fatty acids, borage oil and biotin.
Digestive health
A precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibres to help promote a balanced intestinal flora and optimal stool quality.*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Tailor-made kibble / highly palatable / rehydratable
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the mature Yorkshire Terrier's small jaw. This formula contains calcium chelators to support dental health. The kibble may be softened with warm water which can bring out the aroma and allow for easier eating.
|Dog weight
|Indoor - No exercise
|Normal activity
|High activity
|Dry food
|Dry food + 1/2 pouch
|Dry food
|Dry food + 1/2 pouch
|Dry food
|Dry food + 1/2 pouch
|Gram (cup)
|Gram (cup)
|Gram (cup)
|Gram (cup)
|Gram (cup)
|Gram (cup)
|2kg
|40g (4/8)
|29g (3/8)
|47g (4/8)
|36g (3/8)
|68g (6/8)
|57g (5/8)
|3kg
|55g (5/8)
|44g (4/8)
|63g (6/8)
|52g (5/8)
|79g (7/8)
|68g (6/8)
|4kg
|68g (6/8)
|57g (5/8)
|72g (7/8)
|61g (6/8)
|89g (1)
|78g (7/8)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Yorkshire Terriers - or 'Yorkies' - are naturally even-tempered, active and intelligent dogs - full of energy and gusto. Because each breed has its own specific requirements, ROYAL CANINÂ®'s Breed Health Nutrition range caters to the dietary needs of dogs of different breeds to support optimal health. Suitable for Yorkshire Terriers over 8 years old, ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. The Yorkshire Terrier's prominent coat is regarded as its best known feature. It is exceptionally fine and long - it also never stops growing. The Yorkie's attractive coiffure does not moult and requires special nutrients to keep it soft and silky. ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+ contributes to maintaining the health of your Yorkie's coat through an adapted content enriched by essential omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), omega-6 fatty acids, borage oil, and biotin. Yorkshire Terriers are also known for their long life span. They can live for over 15 years on average, meaning they are exposed to the effects of ageing in the last third of their life. This is why ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+ contains an exclusive combination of antioxidants to help maintain cellular health and is formulated with an appropriate phosphorus content to care for kidney health of Yorkshire Terriers as they mature. ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+ also helps support the Yorkshire Terriers's sensitive digestive system. It contains highly digestible (L.I.P) proteins and a selection of specific fibres, including prebiotics to help promote a balanced intestinal flora, maintain a healthy digestive system and help promote optimal stool quality. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.