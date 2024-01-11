PRODUCT DETAILS

Yorkshire Terriers - or 'ËœYorkies' - are naturally even-tempered, active and intelligent dogs - full of energy and gusto. Because each breed has its own specific requirements, ROYAL CANINÂ®'s Breed Health Nutrition range caters to the dietary needs of dogs of different breeds to support optimal health. Suitable for Yorkshire Terriers over 10 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. The Yorkshire Terrier's prominent coat is regarded as its best known feature. It is exceptionally fine and long - it also never stops growing. The Yorkie's attractive coiffure does not moult and requires special nutrients to keep it soft and silky. ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Adult contributes to maintaining the health of your Yorkie's coat through an adapted content enriched by essential omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), omega-6 fatty acids, borage oil, and biotin. Yorkshire Terriers can have a tendency to be demanding when it comes to their food. Therefore, a particularly palatable diet is often a necessity. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Adult satisfies even the fussiest of appetites, thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours that your dog won't be able to resist!Yorkshire Terriers are also known for their long life span. They can live for over 15 years on average, meaning they are exposed to the effects of ageing in the last third of their life. This is why ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Adult supplies a selection of nutrients to help maintain optimal health in mature dogs. Good oral hygiene is an important consideration when selecting your dog's food. ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Adult helps slow down tartar formation through a precise inclusion of calcium chelators within the kibble. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Adult is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

