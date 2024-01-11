PRODUCT DETAILS

Growth is an important stage for your young Yorkshire Terrier. It's the time of new encounters and many physical changes. That's why the food you choose for your dog is essential; your puppy needs nutrients to support its general health during this critical growth period. Suitable for puppies up to 10 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young Yorkshire Terrier in mind. Because your young Yorkshire Terrier's immune system develops gradually, ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Puppy contains a complex of antioxidants - including vitamin E - to help support your puppy's natural defences during this important growth phase. The Yorkshire Terrier breed has a very long, smooth and silky coat that grows constantly. That's why it's extra important for your dog's diet to contain nutrients that contribute to maintaining coat health. ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Puppy's formula is enriched with an adapted content of Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) and Omega-6 fatty acids (from borage oil), as well as biotin. The combination of these highly beneficial nutrients helps to maintain the health of your puppy's coat. ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Puppy also helps to support digestive health. Nutrients with highly digestible, high quality protein (L.I.P) and prebiotics (FOS) are included to help your puppy maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora - this ultimately contributes to good stool quality. What's more, the exclusive kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Puppy is tailor-made with calcium chelators to support your puppy's dental hygiene by helping to slow down the formation and build-up of tartar. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your puppy's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your puppy eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier Puppy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

