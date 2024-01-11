Adult Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
DENTAL HEALTH
The mechanical actions of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium binder help delay tartar build-up.
URINARY HEALTH
Supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance.
|MIX FEEDING
|ADULT SMALL DOGS DRY
|+ ADULT DOG THIN SLICES IN GRAVY
|Dog's Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Nprmal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Pouch
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|1+
|30
|2/8
|23
|2/8
|17
|1/8
|4
|1+
|67
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|45
|4/8
|6
|1+
|99
|1
|85
|7/8
|70
|6/8
|8
|1+
|129
|1 + 3/8
|111
|1 + 1/8
|92
|1
|10
|1+
|157
|1 + 5/8
|135
|1 + 3/8
|114
|1+ 1/8
|Dogs Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|54
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|3
|74
|6/8
|65
|5/8
|56
|5/8
|4
|91
|1
|80
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|5
|108
|1 + 1/8
|95
|1
|82
|7/8
|6
|124
|1 + 2/8
|109
|1 + 1/8
|94
|1
|7
|139
|1 + 4/8
|122
|1 + 2/8
|106
|1 + 1/8
|8
|154
|1 + 5/8
|135
|1 + 3/8
|117
|1 + 2/8
|9
|168
|1 + 6/8
|148
|1 + 4/8
|128
|1 + 3/8
|10
|182
|1 + 7/8
|160
|1 + 5/8
|138
|1 + 4/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANINÂ® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANINÂ® Adult Small Dogs ROYAL CANINÂ® Adult Small Dogs is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support the optimal weight of small breed dogs that weigh less than 10kg. Digestive health: This highly digestible formula contains specially selected prebiotics to help support healthy digestion. Dental health: Thanks to the kibble's mechanical brushing effect and the inclusion of a calcium binder, ROYAL CANINÂ® Adult Small Dogs helps to delay the formation and build-up of tartar to support your dog's dental health. Urinary health: This diet also supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance. Important to note: Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities: To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Adult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy. Mixed feeding gives your dog a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.