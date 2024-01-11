PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Anallergenic is specially formulated nutritional solution, created with the specific needs of your nutrient intolerant dog in mind. This food is available in both 3kg and 8kg bags. Formulated with feather protein hydrolysate, ROYAL CANINÂ® Anallergenic contains very low molecular weight oligopeptides and free amino acids. Larger proteins of a certain size are more likely to cause an allergic reaction. Low weight oligopeptides and free amino acids are proteins which have been broken into very small pieces to reduce the risk of them being able to cause a reaction in even the very sensitive of dogs and cats. The kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Anallergenic is formulated with a purified starch source and a specially developed palatability enhancer to satisfy the appetites of even the fussiest dogs. Thanks to ROYAL CANINÂ® Anallergenicâ€™s specially formulated complex of nutrients, this food helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your dogâ€™s skin for optimal skin health. The synergistic antioxidant complex included in ROYAL CANINÂ® Anallergenic helps to neutralise free radicals and support the natural defences. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Nutritional management with the ROYAL CANINÂ® Anallergenic may be continued throughout your dogâ€™s lifetime. It is recommended to divide the daily intake into 2 meals.

