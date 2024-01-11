PRODUCT DETAILS

For dogs with cardiac insufficiency, a diet that contains specific nutrients can help to support your dog's health and wellbeing. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cardiac is a dry kibble diet specially tailored to nutritionally support adult dogs with cardiac insufficiency. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cardiac is formulated with specific nutrients - including taurine and L-Carnitine - that help to support heart function. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cardiac contains EPA and DHA, essential Omega-3 fatty acids that help to further support cardiac function. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cardiac is formulated with a restricted sodium content to help reduce the workload of your dog's heart. To cater to each dog's individual appetite and taste preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Cardiac is also available as wet food with a loaf-like texture. If you feed your dog a mixture of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. Each of our unique veterinary support formulas contains specific nutrients to provide your dog with a complete and balanced diet.

Read more