Cardiac

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

2kg

14kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Cardiac support

Formulated with nutrients, such as taurine and L-carnitine, which help to support heart function.

EPA+DHA

EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function.

Low sodium

Restricted in sodium to help reduce the workload on the heart.

PRODUCT DETAILS

For dogs with cardiac insufficiency, a diet that contains specific nutrients can help to support your dog's health and wellbeing. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cardiac is a dry kibble diet specially tailored to nutritionally support adult dogs with cardiac insufficiency. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cardiac is formulated with specific nutrients - including taurine and L-Carnitine - that help to support heart function. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cardiac contains EPA and DHA, essential Omega-3 fatty acids that help to further support cardiac function. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cardiac is formulated with a restricted sodium content to help reduce the workload of your dog's heart. To cater to each dog's individual appetite and taste preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Cardiac is also available as wet food with a loaf-like texture. If you feed your dog a mixture of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. Each of our unique veterinary support formulas contains specific nutrients to provide your dog with a complete and balanced diet.

