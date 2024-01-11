Cardiac
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
2kg
14kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Cardiac support
Formulated with nutrients, such as taurine and L-carnitine, which help to support heart function.
EPA+DHA
EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function.
Low sodium
Restricted in sodium to help reduce the workload on the heart.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|51
|4/8
|45
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|85
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|65
|5/8
|6
|116
|1+2/8
|102
|1+1/8
|88
|7/8
|8
|144
|1+4/8
|126
|1+3/8
|109
|1+1/8
|10
|170
|1+6/8
|149
|1+4/8
|129
|1+3/8
|11
|182
|1+7/8
|160
|1+5/8
|139
|1+4/8
|15
|230
|2+3/8
|202
|2+1/8
|175
|1+7/8
|20
|285
|3
|251
|2+5/8
|217
|2+2/8
|25
|337
|3+4/8
|297
|3+1/8
|256
|2+5/8
|30
|387
|4
|340
|3+4/8
|294
|3+1/8
|35
|434
|4+4/8
|382
|4
|330
|3+4/8
|40
|480
|5
|422
|4+3/8
|365
|3+6/8
|45
|524
|5+4/8
|461
|4+6/8
|398
|4+1/8
|50
|567
|5+7/8
|499
|5+2/8
|431
|4+4/8
|55
|609
|6+3/8
|536
|5+5/8
|463
|4+7/8
|60
|650
|6+6/8
|572
|6
|494
|5+1/8
|70
|730
|7+5/8
|643
|6+6/8
|555
|5+6/8
|80
|807
|8+3/8
|710
|7+3/8
|613
|6+3/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
For dogs with cardiac insufficiency, a diet that contains specific nutrients can help to support your dog's health and wellbeing. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cardiac is a dry kibble diet specially tailored to nutritionally support adult dogs with cardiac insufficiency. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cardiac is formulated with specific nutrients - including taurine and L-Carnitine - that help to support heart function. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cardiac contains EPA and DHA, essential Omega-3 fatty acids that help to further support cardiac function. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cardiac is formulated with a restricted sodium content to help reduce the workload of your dog's heart. To cater to each dog's individual appetite and taste preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Cardiac is also available as wet food with a loaf-like texture. If you feed your dog a mixture of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. Each of our unique veterinary support formulas contains specific nutrients to provide your dog with a complete and balanced diet.