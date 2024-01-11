Cardiac Loaf
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1 x 410g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Cardiac support
Formulated with nutrients, such a taurine and L-carnitine, which help to support heart function.
EPA+DHA
EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function.
Low sodium
Restricted in sodium to help reduce the workload on the heart.
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|Can(s)
|grams
|Can(s)
|grams
|Can(s)
|2
|160
|3/4
|141
|3/4
|122
|2/4
|4
|269
|1+1/4
|237
|1+1/4
|205
|1
|6
|365
|1+3/4
|321
|1+2/4
|278
|1+2/4
|8
|453
|2+1/4
|399
|2
|344
|1+3/4
|10
|536
|2+3/4
|471
|2+1/4
|407
|2
|15
|726
|3+3/4
|639
|3+1/4
|552
|2+3/4
|20
|901
|4+2/4
|793
|4
|685
|3+2/4
|25
|1065
|5+1/4
|937
|4+3/4
|810
|4
|30
|1221
|6
|1075
|5+2/4
|928
|4+3/4
|35
|1371
|6+3/4
|1206
|6
|1042
|5+1/4
|40
|1515
|7+2/4
|1334
|6+3/4
|1152
|5+3/4
|45
|1655
|8+1/4
|1457
|7+1/4
|1258
|6+1/4
|50
|1791
|9
|1576
|8
|1361
|6+3/4
|55
|1924
|9+2/4
|1693
|8+2/4
|1462
|7+1/4
|60
|2054
|10+1/4
|1807
|9
|1561
|7+3/4
|65
|2181
|11
|1919
|9+2/4
|1658
|8+1/4
|70
|2306
|11+2/4
|2029
|10+1/4
|1752
|8+3/4
|75
|2428
|12+1/4
|2137
|10+3/4
|1845
|9+1/4
|80
|2549
|12+3/4
|2243
|11+1/4
|1937
|9+3/4
PRODUCT DETAILS
For dogs with cardiac insufficiency, a diet containing specific nutrients can help to support optimal health and wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is a wet food diet with a loaf-like texture. This product is specially formulated to support adult dogs with cardiac insufficiency. This formula contains specific nutrients - such as L-Carnitine and taurine - to help support heart function. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac has a low sodium content to further support heart function by helping to reduce the workload of your dog's heart. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac contains EPA and DHA, essential Omega-3 fatty acids that help to further support cardiac function. To cater to each dog's individual appetite and preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is also available as dry food. If you feed your dog a mixture of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. Each of our unique veterinary support formulas contains specific nutrients to provide your dog with a complete and balanced diet