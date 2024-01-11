Cardiac Loaf

PRODUCT DETAILS

For dogs with cardiac insufficiency, a diet containing specific nutrients can help to support optimal health and wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is a wet food diet with a loaf-like texture. This product is specially formulated to support adult dogs with cardiac insufficiency. This formula contains specific nutrients - such as L-Carnitine and taurine - to help support heart function. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac has a low sodium content to further support heart function by helping to reduce the workload of your dog's heart. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac contains EPA and DHA, essential Omega-3 fatty acids that help to further support cardiac function. To cater to each dog's individual appetite and preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is also available as dry food. If you feed your dog a mixture of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. Each of our unique veterinary support formulas contains specific nutrients to provide your dog with a complete and balanced diet

