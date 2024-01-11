Dental Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs with oral sensitivity
Sizes available
6kg
13kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Tartar control
Clinically proven to efficiently reduce tartar build-up.
Brushing effect
The shape and size of the kibble support prehension and tooth penetration into the food. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar build-up.
Bone & joint support
Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.
Helps control tartar.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Benefits: Tartar control / Brushing effect / Bone & joint support ROYAL CANINÂ® Dental Medium and Large Dogs is specially formulated to help support and manage oral hygiene in medium and large breed dogs.Â This formula helps to reduce theÂ formation and build-up of tartar.Â Â The shape and size of the kibble support grasping of the food, as well as tooth penetration into it. This helps to reduceÂ the accumulationÂ of plaque and tartar.Â Â ThisÂ diet is formulatedÂ with high quality nutrients toÂ help support and maintain healthy bones and joints.Â As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7â€“10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.