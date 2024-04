Dental Dog

PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Tartar control / Brushing effect / Bone & joint support ROYAL CANIN® Dental Medium and Large Dogs is specially formulated to help support and manage oral hygiene in medium and large breed dogs. This formula helps to reduce the formation and build-up of tartar.  The shape and size of the kibble support grasping of the food, as well as tooth penetration into it. This helps to reduce the accumulation of plaque and tartar.  This diet is formulated with high quality nutrients to help support and maintain healthy bones and joints. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

