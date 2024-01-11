Dental Dog

PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Tartar control / Brushing effect / Bone & joint support ROYAL CANINÂ® Dental Medium and Large Dogs is specially formulated to help support and manage oral hygiene in medium and large breed dogs.Â This formula helps to reduce theÂ formation and build-up of tartar.Â Â The shape and size of the kibble support grasping of the food, as well as tooth penetration into it. This helps to reduceÂ the accumulationÂ of plaque and tartar.Â Â ThisÂ diet is formulatedÂ with high quality nutrients toÂ help support and maintain healthy bones and joints.Â As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7â€“10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

Read more