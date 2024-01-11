Early Renal Thin Slices In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Dogs in the early stages of renal insufficiency can benefit from a specially tailored diet containing complete and balanced nutrition to support their condition as well as their general health. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal in Gravy is a wet food diet formulated for adult dogs to nutritionally support kidney function in the early stages of Chronic Renal Insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal in Gravy is enriched with a synergistic blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal in Gravy is enriched with EPA and DHA, long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that help to support kidney function. For dogs with food aversion as a result of renal insufficiency, texture variety can help to attract them back to their food bowl. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is also available as dry food. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal Veterinary diets are specially formulated to support dogs in the early stages of renal insufficiency. Each of our unique formulas contains specific nutrients to provide your dog with a complete and balanced diet.

Read more