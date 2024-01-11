Early Renal Thin Slices In Gravy
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1 x 100g
12 x 100g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Early renal support
Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys in the early stages of chronic renal insufficiency.
EPA+DHA
EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support renal function.
Antioxidant complex
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
|Adult Weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|212
|2
|186
|2
|161
|1+1/2
|4
|356
|3+1/2
|314
|3
|271
|2+1/2
|6
|483
|5
|425
|4+1/2
|367
|3+1/2
|8
|599
|6
|527
|5+1/2
|456
|4+1/2
|10
|709
|7
|624
|6
|539
|5+1/2
|15
|960
|9+1/2
|845
|8+1/2
|730
|7+1/2
|20
|1192
|12
|1049
|10+1/2
|906
|9
|25
|1409
|14
|1240
|12+1/2
|1071
|10+1/2
|30
|1615
|16
|1421
|14
|1228
|12+1/2
|35
|1813
|18
|1596
|16
|1378
|14
|40
|2004
|20
|1764
|17+1/2
|1523
|15
|45
|2189
|22
|1927
|19+1/2
|1664
|16+1/2
|50
|2369
|23+1/2
|2085
|21
|1801
|18
|55
|2545
|25+1/2
|2240
|22+1/2
|1934
|19+1/2
|60
|2717
|27
|2391
|24
|2065
|20+1/2
|70
|3049
|30+1/2
|2684
|27
|2318
|23
|80
|3371
|33+1/2
|2966
|29+1/2
|2562
|25+1/2
PRODUCT DETAILS
Dogs in the early stages of renal insufficiency can benefit from a specially tailored diet containing complete and balanced nutrition to support their condition as well as their general health. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal in Gravy is a wet food diet formulated for adult dogs to nutritionally support kidney function in the early stages of Chronic Renal Insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal in Gravy is enriched with a synergistic blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal in Gravy is enriched with EPA and DHA, long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that help to support kidney function. For dogs with food aversion as a result of renal insufficiency, texture variety can help to attract them back to their food bowl. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is also available as dry food. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal Veterinary diets are specially formulated to support dogs in the early stages of renal insufficiency. Each of our unique formulas contains specific nutrients to provide your dog with a complete and balanced diet.