PRODUCT DETAILS

If your dog is susceptible to digestive sensitivities, a complete and balanced diet that contains specific nutrients may help to support healthy digestion. Available in 2kg, 7.5kg, and 15kg bags, ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of dogs with digestive sensitivities. This highly digestible formula boasts an optimal balance of fibres (including prebiotics) that help to support healthy digestion and good intestinal transit. Prebiotics can contribute to maintaining a good balance of intestinal microflora, where beneficial bacteria in your dog's gut supports healthy digestion. The specially designed ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal kibble is highly palatable, even to dogs with a decreased appetite. ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal is formulated with a high energy content. This helps to reduce the volume of each meal, which decreases the intestinal load and makes digestion easier for your dog. If your dog is overweight or prone to weight gain, consider offering them ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie that contains all of the benefits of their counterpart, just with fewer calories. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal is also available as wet food in a soft loaf. If you are considering mixed feeding, simply follow the on-pack feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal, they are getting a complete and balanced diet.

