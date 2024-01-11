Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Low Fat Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1.5kg
6kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Low fat
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.
Fibre balance
Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
|DOG’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|61
|6/8
|53
|6/8
|46
|5/8
|4
|102
|1 + 3/8
|90
|1 + 1/8
|77
|1
|6
|138
|1 + 6/8
|122
|1 + 5/8
|105
|1 + 3/8
|8
|171
|2 + 2/8
|151
|2
|130
|10
|203
|2 + 5/8
|178
|2 + 3/8
|154
|2
|15
|275
|3 + 5/8
|242
|3 + 1/8
|209
|2 + 6/8
|20
|341
|4 + 4/8
|300
|3 + 7/8
|259
|3 + 3/8
|25
|403
|5 + 2/8
|354
|4 + 5/8
|306
|4
|30
|462
|6
|406
|5 + 2/8
|351
|4 + 5/8
|35
|518
|6 + 6/8
|456
|6
|394
|5 + 1/8
|40
|573
|7 + 4/8
|504
|6 + 5/8
|435
|5 + 5/8
|45
|626
|8 + 1/8
|551
|7 + 1/8
|476
|6 + 2/8
|50
|677
|596
|7 + 6/8
|515
|6 + 6/8
|55
|728
|9 + 4/8
|640
|8 + 3/8
|553
|7 + 2/8
|60
|777
|10 +1/8
|683
|8 + 7/8
|590
|7 + 5/8
|70
|872
|11 + 3/8
|767
|10
|663
|8 + 5/8
|80
|964
|12 + 4/8
|848
|11
|732
|9 + 4/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This diet is tailor-made to support the nutritional requirements of dogs that require a fat restricted diet. This diet’s limited fibre content helps to maintain your dog’s energy levels, despite the restricted fat content. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10 day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mixed feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat is also available as wet food in a loaf texture.* *Subject to product availability