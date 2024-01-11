Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Low Fat Wet Dog Food

Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Low Fat Wet Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

1 x 420g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Low fat

For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.

Fibre balance

Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This diet is tailor-made to support the nutritional requirements of dogs that require a fat restricted diet. This diet’s limited fibre content helps to maintain your dog’s energy levels, despite the restricted fat content. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mixed feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025