Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Low Fat Wet Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1 x 420g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Low fat
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.
Fibre balance
Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
|DOG GI LOW FAT WET (420g)
|DOG’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|2
|217
|2/4
|191
|2/4
|165
|2/4
|4
|366
|1
|322
|3/4
|278
|3/4
|6
|496
|1 +1/4
|436
|1
|377
|1
|8
|615
|1 +2/4
|541
|1 +1/4
|467
|1 +1/4
|10
|727
|1 +3/4
|640
|1 +2/4
|552
|1 +2/4
|15
|985
|2 +2/4
|867
|2 +1/4
|749
|1 +3/4
|20
|1 223
|3
|1 076
|2 +3/4
|929
|2 +1/4
|25
|1 445
|3 +2/4
|1 272
|3 +1/4
|1 098
|2 +3/4
|30
|1 657
|4 +1/4
|1 458
|3 +3/4
|1 259
|3 +1/4
|35
|1 860
|4 +3/4
|1 637
|4
|1 414
|3 +2/4
|40
|2 056
|5 +1/4
|1 809
|4+2/4
|1 563
|4
|45
|2 246
|5 +2/4
|1 976
|5
|1 707
|4 +1/4
|50
|2 431
|6
|2 139
|5 +1/4
|1 847
|4 +2/4
|55
|2 611
|6 +2/4
|2 297
|5 +3/4
|1 984
|5
|60
|2 787
|7
|2 452
|6 +1/4
|2 118
|5 +1/4
|65
|2 959
|7 +2/4
|2 604
|6 +2/4
|2 249
|5 +2/4
|70
|3 128
|7 +3/4
|2 753
|7
|2 378
|6
|75
|3 294
|8 +1/4
|2 899
|7 +1/4
|2 504
|6 +1/4
|80
|3 458
|8 +3/4
|3 043
|7 +2/4
|2 628
|6 +2/4
|85
|3 619
|9
|3 184
|8
|2 750
|7
|90
|3 777
|9 +2/4
|3 324
|8 +1/4
|2 871
|7 +1/4
|95
|3 933
|9 +3/4
|3 461
|8 +3/4
|2 989
|7 +2/4
|100
|4 088
|10 +1/4
|3 597
|9
|3 107
|7 +3/4
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This diet is tailor-made to support the nutritional requirements of dogs that require a fat restricted diet. This diet’s limited fibre content helps to maintain your dog’s energy levels, despite the restricted fat content. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mixed feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability