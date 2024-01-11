Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Low Fat Small Dogs Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult small dogs
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Low fat
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.
Fibre balance
Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
|DOG’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|61
|6/8
|53
|5/8
|46
|5/8
|3
|82
|1
|72
|7/8
|63
|6/8
|4
|102
|1 + 2/8
|90
|1 + 1/8
|78
|1
|5
|121
|1 + 4/8
|106
|1 + 2/8
|92
|1 + 1/8
|6
|138
|1 + 6/8
|122
|1 + 4/8
|105
|1 + 2/8
|7
|155
|1 + 7/8
|137
|1 + 5/8
|118
|1 + 4/8
|8
|172
|2 + 1/8
|151
|1 + 7/8
|131
|1 + 5/8
|9
|188
|2 + 2/8
|165
|2
|143
|1 + 6/8
|10
|203
|2 + 4/8
|179
|2 + 2/8
|154
|1 + 7/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This diet is tailor-made to support the nutritional requirements of dogs that require a fat restricted diet. This diet’s limited fibre content helps to maintain your dog’s energy levels, despite the restricted fat content. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mixed feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat Small Dog can be mixed fed with Gastrointestinal Low Fat wet food, which is a soft, loaf-like texture.* *Subject to product availability