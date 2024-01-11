Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie

PRODUCT DETAILS

If your dog has digestive sensitivities and a tendency to gain weight, a diet containing specific nutrients can help to support healthy digestive function. It's not always easy to pinpoint the cause of your dog's digestive upset, but some signs often seen can include diarrhoea, constipation, vomiting, and loss of appetite. Each product in our wide range of gastrointestinal diets is precisely designed to meet the individual needs of dogs with digestive issues. Available in 2kg, 7.5kg and 15kg bags, ROYAL CANINÂ® Moderate Calorie is exclusively formulated to support adult dogs with digestive sensitivities, while also helping them maintain a healthy body weight. This highly digestible formula is specially tailored with a balance of fibres to help facilitate better digestion. Prebiotics are included to help stimulate a good balance of beneficial gut bacteria to support healthy transit and a healthier environment in the intestines. This product has a moderate calorie content to help your dog maintain an ideal weight, especially if they have a tendency to gain weight. Despite the reduction in calories, ROYAL CANINÂ® Moderate Calorie still provides your dog with enough energy for optimal health and wellbeing. It is common for your dog's appetite to decrease in times of digestive insecurity. ROYAL CANINÂ® Moderate Calorie is a highly palatable diet with tailor-made kibble that appeals to your dog's appetite. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Moderate Calorie, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

