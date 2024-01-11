PRODUCT DETAILS

Puppyhood is a time of new discoveries and physical changes. During the key growth stage, your puppy's digestive system is still developing, making digestive sensitivities a common occurrence. The right diet can help to support healthy digestion for optimal wellbeing. Available in 195g cans, ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal Puppy Ultra-Soft Mousse is specially formulated to support puppies with digestive sensitivities, while also fulfilling their general nutritional needs. ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal Puppy Ultra-Soft Mousse is a highly digestible formula, containing carefully selected nutrients that help to support good digestion. An ideal balance of fibres and prebiotics encourage healthy digestion and transit. This high energy diet is formulated with specifically adapted protein and calcium levels to ensure your puppy gets the nutrition needed to support optimal growth and development. This is a highly palatable diet formulated to a help encourage puppies to eat, even when their appetite is reduced. The texture of ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal Puppy Ultra-Soft Mousse is ideal to help your puppy transition from milk onto solid food. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it's important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal Puppy is also available as dry kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow the on-pack feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Gastrointestinal Puppy Ultra-Soft Mousse, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

