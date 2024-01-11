GI High Energy Liquid Dog
Liquid food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
3 x 200ml
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
Highly digestible formula (including hydrolyzed proteins) to help support digestive health.
High energy
Very high energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition.
Antioxidant complex
Enhanced synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine, lutein and beta-carotene) helps neutralise free radicals.
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.
|Actual dog weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|Actual dog weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|2
|80
|18
|415
|3
|110
|20
|450
|4
|135
|25
|530
|5
|160
|30
|610
|6
|180
|35
|685
|7
|205
|40
|755
|8
|225
|45
|825
|9
|245
|50
|895
|10
|265
|55
|960
|12
|305
|60
|1025
|14
|345
|70
|1150
|16
|380
|80
|1270
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® GI High Energy Liquid is a complete and balanced liquid diet to support the nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs that require assisted nutrition. This diet provides your dog with their daily energy requirements, thanks to its very high energy density. To support your dog’s digestive health, ROYAL CANIN® GI High Energy Liquid also contains highly digestible hydrolysed proteins. ROYAL CANIN® GI High Energy Liquid is formulated with an enhanced antioxidant complex to help support your dog’s natural defences. ROYAL CANIN® GI High Energy Liquid has an adapted liquid texture for easy tube feeding, no matter what size tube is being used. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.