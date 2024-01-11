GI High Energy Liquid Dog

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® GI High Energy Liquid is a complete and balanced liquid diet to support the nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs that require assisted nutrition. This diet provides your dog with their daily energy requirements, thanks to its very high energy density. To support your dog’s digestive health, ROYAL CANIN® GI High Energy Liquid also contains highly digestible hydrolysed proteins. ROYAL CANIN® GI High Energy Liquid is formulated with an enhanced antioxidant complex to help support your dog’s natural defences. ROYAL CANIN® GI High Energy Liquid has an adapted liquid texture for easy tube feeding, no matter what size tube is being used. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.

Read more