GI Low Fat Liquid Dog
Liquid food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
3 x 200ml
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Low fat
Formulated with low fat levels to help support dogs requiring fat restriction.
Adapted energy
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals.
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.
|Actual dog weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|Actual dog weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|2
|115
|18
|590
|3
|155
|20
|640
|4
|190
|25
|755
|5
|225
|30
|865
|6
|260
|35
|975
|7
|290
|40
|1075
|8
|320
|45
|1175
|9
|350
|50
|1270
|10
|380
|55
|1365
|12
|435
|60
|1460
|14
|490
|70
|1635
|16
|540
|80
|1810
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® GI Low Fat Liquid is exclusive liquid diet formulated to support your dog’s nutritional restoration during critical care and convalescence. Available in 200 ml bottles, ROYAL CANIN® GI Low Fat Liquid provides your dog with complete and balanced nutrition. This tailor-made formula contains a reduced fat content for dogs that require a fat-restricted diet. Thanks to its synergistic antioxidant complex, ROYAL CANIN® GI Low Fat Liquid helps to support your dog’s natural defences. ROYAL CANIN® GI Low Fat Liquid contains a specially adapted energy content and density. This means that your dog gets their required daily energy intake in a reduced volume of food. This liquid formula supports easy tube or syringe feeding – no matter what size the tube is. This diet is also highly palatable, which helps maintain your dog’s appetite, and encourages spontaneous eating through convalescence and recovery. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.