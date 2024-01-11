Royal Canin Hepatic Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s liver health in cases of chronic liver insufficiency or similar liver sensitivities. Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in the case of chronic liver insufficiency. Low level of copper to help minimise its accumulation in liver cells. A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mixed feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is also available as wet food in our loaf texture*. Mixed feeding provides your dog with a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite. Wet food offers a rich aroma, and its moisture content helps to keep your pet hydrated, while dry food delivers nutrition in small serving sizes to avoid overloading the gastrointestinal tract. *Subject to product availability.

