Hypoallergenic
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
2kg
7kg
14kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed soya protein isolate with low molecular weight for very low allergenicity
Skin barrier
A specially formulated complex of nutrients to support the skin's natural protective barrier role and for optimal skin health.
EPA/DHA
Specific Omega 3 long chain fatty acids which suppport digestive and skin health.
Digestive health
Formulated with highly digestible proteins and starches as well as a blend of fibres including prebiotics which support a balanced digestive system.
|Dog weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|2 kg
|52 g
|5/8
|45 g
|4/8
|39 g
|4/8
|4 kg
|87 g
|1
|76 g
|7/8
|66 g
|6/8
|6 kg
|117 g
|1+3/8
|103 g
|1+2/8
|89 g
|1
|8 kg
|146 g
|1+6/8
|128 g
|1+4/8
|111 g
|1+2/8
|10 kg
|172 g
|2
|152 g
|1+6/8
|131 g
|1+4/8
|15 kg
|234 g
|2+6/8
|206 g
|2+3/8
|178 g
|2
|20 kg
|290 g
|3+3/8
|255 g
|3
|220 g
|2+4/8
|25 kg
|343 g
|4
|302 g
|3+4/8
|260 g
|3
|30 kg
|393 g
|4+4/8
|346 g
|4
|299 g
|3+4/8
|35 kg
|441 g
|5+1/8
|388 g
|4+4/8
|335 g
|3+7/8
|40 kg
|487 g
|5+5/8
|429 g
|5
|370 g
|4+2/8
|45 kg
|532 g
|6+1/8
|469 g
|5+3/8
|405 g
|4+6/8
|50 kg
|576 g
|6+5/8
|507 g
|5+7/8
|438 g
|5+1/8
|55 kg
|619 g
|7+1/8
|545 g
|6+2/8
|470 g
|5+4/8
|60 kg
|661 g
|7+5/8
|581 g
|6+6/8
|502 g
|5+6/8
|70 kg
|742 g
|8+5/8
|653 g
|7+4/8
|564 g
|6+4/8
|80 kg
|820 g
|9+4/8
|721 g
|8+3/8
|623 g
|7+2/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic is specially formulated with the needs of your dog in mind and is available in 2kg, 7kg and 14kg bags. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic contains a hydrolysed soya protein isolate with a low molecular weight, this ultimately limits the risk of allergenicity. The complex of nutrients in ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic are specially formulated to help support the skinâ€™s natural protective barrier role for optimal skin and coat health. Specific Omega-3 long chain fatty acids â€“ known as EPA and DHA â€“ are also included in this formula. These specific fatty acids help to support your dogâ€™s digestive health as well as the health of its skin. If your dog is overweight or prone to weight gain, consider offering them ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Moderate Calorie that contains all of the benefits of their counterpart, just with fewer calories. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dogâ€™s individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic is also available as wet food in loaf format. If youâ€™re considering mixed feeding, be sure to follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.