Hypoallergenic Loaf
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
1 x 400g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Hydrolysed Protein
Hydrolysed soya protein isolate with low molecular weight for very low allergenicity.
Skin Barrier
A specially formulated complex of nutrients to support the skin's natural protective barrier role and for optimal skin health.
|Dog's weight
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|2kg
|198
|2/4
|175
|2/4
|151
|2/4
|4kg
|334
|3/4
|294
|3/4
|253
|3/4
|6kg
|452
|1 + 1/4
|398
|1
|344
|3/4
|8kg
|561
|1 + 2/4
|494
|1 + 1/4
|426
|1
|10kg
|663
|1 + 3/4
|584
|1 + 2/4
|504
|1 + 1/4
|15kg
|899
|2 + 1/4
|791
|2
|683
|1 + 3/4
|20kg
|1115
|2 + 3/4
|981
|2 + 2/4
|848
|2
|25kg
|1318
|3 + 1/4
|1160
|3
|1002
|2 + 2/4
|30kg
|1512
|3 + 3/4
|1330
|3 + 1/4
|1149
|2 + 3/4
|35kg
|1697
|3 + 1/4
|1493
|3 + 3/4
|1290
|3 + 1/4
|40kg
|1876
|4 + 3/4
|1651
|4 + 1/4
|1425
|3 + 2/4
|45kg
|2049
|5
|1803
|4 + 2/4
|1557
|4
|50kg
|2217
|5 + 1/4
|1951
|5
|1685
|4 + 1/4
|55kg
|2382
|6
|2096
|5 + 1/4
|1810
|4 + 2/4
|60kg
|2542
|6 + 1/4
|2237
|5 + 2/4
|1932
|4 + 3/4
|70kg
|2854
|7 + 1/4
|2511
|6 + 1/4
|2169
|5 + 2/4
|80kg
|3154
|8
|2776
|7
|2397
|6
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Loaf is specially formulated with the needs of nutrient intolerant dogs in mind and comes in a 400g can. Thanks to the inclusion of a hydrolysed soya protein isolate, ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Loaf contains a limited molecular weight for very low allergenicity. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Loaf also contains a specially formulated complex of nutrients that combine to help support the natural protective barrier role of your dogâ€™s skin. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Loaf is not recommended in cases of acute pancreatitis or during gestation, lactation, or growth. To cater to each dogâ€™s individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic is also available as dry food, with a highly palatable kibble. If youâ€™re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.