Hypoallergenic Loaf

Wet food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

1 x 400g

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Hydrolysed Protein

Hydrolysed soya protein isolate with low molecular weight for very low allergenicity.

Skin Barrier

A specially formulated complex of nutrients to support the skin's natural protective barrier role and for optimal skin health.

ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Loaf is specially formulated with the needs of nutrient intolerant dogs in mind and comes in a 400g can. Thanks to the inclusion of a hydrolysed soya protein isolate, ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Loaf contains a limited molecular weight for very low allergenicity. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Loaf also contains a specially formulated complex of nutrients that combine to help support the natural protective barrier role of your dogâ€™s skin. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Loaf is not recommended in cases of acute pancreatitis or during gestation, lactation, or growth. To cater to each dogâ€™s individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic is also available as dry food, with a highly palatable kibble. If youâ€™re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

