PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Loaf is specially formulated with the needs of nutrient intolerant dogs in mind and comes in a 400g can. Thanks to the inclusion of a hydrolysed soya protein isolate, ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Loaf contains a limited molecular weight for very low allergenicity. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Loaf also contains a specially formulated complex of nutrients that combine to help support the natural protective barrier role of your dogâ€™s skin. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Loaf is not recommended in cases of acute pancreatitis or during gestation, lactation, or growth. To cater to each dogâ€™s individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic is also available as dry food, with a highly palatable kibble. If youâ€™re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

