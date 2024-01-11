Hypoallergenic Moderate Calorie

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic is specially formulated with the needs of your dog in mind and is available in 2kg, 7kg and 14kg bags. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic contains a hydrolysed soya protein isolate with a low molecular weight, this ultimately limits the risk of allergenicity. The complex of nutrients in ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic are specially formulated to help support the skinâ€™s natural protective barrier role for optimal skin and coat health. Specific Omega-3 long chain fatty acids â€“ known as EPA and DHA â€“ are also included in this formula. These essential fatty acids help to support your dogâ€™s digestive health as well as the health of its skin. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dogâ€™s individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic is also available as wet food in a highly palatable loaf. If youâ€™re considering mixed feeding, be sure to follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

