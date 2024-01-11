Hypoallergenic Moderate Calorie
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
1.5kg
7kg
14kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed soya protein isolate with low molecular weight for very low allergenicity
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
Skin barrier
A specially formulated complex of nutrients to support the skin's natural protective barrier role and for optimal skin health.
Moderate phosphorus
A moderate phosphorus intake to help support healthy kidney function.
|Dog weight
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2 kg
|43 g
|4/8
|36 g
|3/8
|4 kg
|72 g
|7/8
|61 g
|6/8
|6 kg
|98 g
|1+1/8
|82 g
|7/8
|8 kg
|121 g
|1+3/8
|102 g
|1+1/8
|10 kg
|143 g
|1+5/8
|121 g
|1+3/8
|15 kg
|194 g
|2+2/8
|163 g
|1+7/8
|20 kg
|241 g
|2+6/8
|203 g
|2+3/8
|25 kg
|285 g
|3+2/8
|240 g
|2+6/8
|30 kg
|326 g
|3+6/8
|275 g
|3+1/8
|35 kg
|366 g
|4+1/8
|308 g
|3+4/8
|40 kg
|405 g
|4+5/8
|341 g
|3+7/8
|45 kg
|442 g
|5
|372 g
|4+2/8
|50 kg
|479 g
|5+4/8
|403 g
|4+5/8
|55 kg
|514 g
|5+7/8
|433 g
|5
|60 kg
|549 g
|6+2/8
|462 g
|5+2/8
|70 kg
|616 g
|7
|519 g
|5+7/8
|80 kg
|681 g
|7+6/8
|573 g
|6+4/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic is specially formulated with the needs of your dog in mind and is available in 2kg, 7kg and 14kg bags. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic contains a hydrolysed soya protein isolate with a low molecular weight, this ultimately limits the risk of allergenicity. The complex of nutrients in ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic are specially formulated to help support the skinâ€™s natural protective barrier role for optimal skin and coat health. Specific Omega-3 long chain fatty acids â€“ known as EPA and DHA â€“ are also included in this formula. These essential fatty acids help to support your dogâ€™s digestive health as well as the health of its skin. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dogâ€™s individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic is also available as wet food in a highly palatable loaf. If youâ€™re considering mixed feeding, be sure to follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.