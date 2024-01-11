PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Puppy is a precisely balanced nutritious diet that is specially formulated to help in the nutritional management of puppies with a nutrient intolerance (recommended for puppies from 6 months of age, with an expected adult weight above 4kg). Hydrolysed protein This formula contains hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure a highly digestible, low allergenicity diet. Skin barrier Thanks to a combination of nutrients, this formula also helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your puppy's skin. Optimal growth This diet has specially adapted levels of nutrients, including protein and calcium, to meet the nutritional needs of growing puppies and satisfy their fussy appetites. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

