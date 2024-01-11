Hypoallergenic Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed soya protein isolate with low molecular weight for very low allergenicity
Low RSS
Encourages an undersaturated urinary environment, unfavourable to the development of struvite and calcium oxalate crystals
Skin barrier
A specially formulated complex of nutrients to support the skin's natural protective barrier role and for optimal skin health.
Dental health
Contains specific nutrients which contribute to maintaining good oral health.
|Dog weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweigght
|-
|-
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|2 kg
|54 g
|5/8
|48 g
|1/2
|41 g
|3/8
|2.5 kg
|64 g
|5/8
|56 g
|5/8
|49 g
|4/8
|3 kg
|73 g
|6/8
|64 g
|5/8
|56 g
|5/8
|3.5 kg
|82 g
|7/8
|72 g
|6/8
|62 g
|5/8
|4 kg
|91 g
|1
|80 g
|7/8
|69 g
|6/8
|5 kg
|107 g
|1+1/8
|94 g
|1
|82 g
|7/8
|6 kg
|123 g
|1+2/8
|108 g
|1+1/8
|94 g
|1
|7 kg
|138 g
|1+4/8
|122 g
|1+2/8
|105 g
|1+1/8
|8 kg
|153 g
|1+5/8
|134 g
|1+3/8
|116 g
|1+2/8
|9 kg
|167 g
|1+6/8
|147 g
|1+4/8
|127 g
|1+3/8
|10 kg
|181 g
|1+7/8
|159 g
|1+5/8
|137 g
|1+3/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Small Dogs is specially formulated with the needs of small, nutrient intolerant dogs like yours in mind. This food is available in 1kg and 3kg bags. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Small Dogs contains a hydrolysed soya protein isolate which reduces the likelihood of triggering an allergic reaction in your dog thanks to its low molecular weight. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Small Dogsâ€™ low RSS (relative supersaturation) encourages an undersaturated urinary environment, lessening the likelihood of struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation and supporting urinary health. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Small Dogs also helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your dogâ€™s skin. The kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Small Dogs includes specific nutrients that contribute to maintaining your dogâ€™s good oral health. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.