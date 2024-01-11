Hypoallergenic Small Dog

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Small Dogs is specially formulated with the needs of small, nutrient intolerant dogs like yours in mind. This food is available in 1kg and 3kg bags. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Small Dogs contains a hydrolysed soya protein isolate which reduces the likelihood of triggering an allergic reaction in your dog thanks to its low molecular weight. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Small Dogsâ€™ low RSS (relative supersaturation) encourages an undersaturated urinary environment, lessening the likelihood of struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation and supporting urinary health. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Small Dogs also helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your dogâ€™s skin. The kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Hypoallergenic Small Dogs includes specific nutrients that contribute to maintaining your dogâ€™s good oral health. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.

Read more