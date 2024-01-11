Mobility Support

Mobility Support

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

2kg

7kg

12kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Joint complex

New Zealand Green Lipped mussel extract to help maintain healthy joints.

OMEGA-3

Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids to help maintain healthy joints.

Moderate calorie

Joints are under stress when dogs are overweight. Moderate calorie content to support joint health by maintaining an ideal body weight.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering our best health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. Support healthy joint function with ROYAL CANIN® Mobility Support: ROYAL CANIN® Mobility Support is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support your dog's healthy joint function. Joint complex: To help maintain healthy joints, this diet is specially formulated with New Zealand Green Lipped mussel extract. Omega-3: This diet is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids to help maintain healthy joints. Moderate calorie: When dogs are overweight, their joints can be placed under stress. This diet contains a moderate calorie content to help your dog maintain an ideal body weight, ultimately supporting joint health. Important to note: As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025