PRODUCT DETAILS

Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering our best health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. Support healthy joint function with ROYAL CANIN® Mobility Support: ROYAL CANIN® Mobility Support is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support your dog's healthy joint function. Joint complex: To help maintain healthy joints, this diet is specially formulated with New Zealand Green Lipped mussel extract. Omega-3: This diet is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids to help maintain healthy joints. Moderate calorie: When dogs are overweight, their joints can be placed under stress. This diet contains a moderate calorie content to help your dog maintain an ideal body weight, ultimately supporting joint health. Important to note: As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

Read more