Pill Assist Medium/Large Dog
Other food for Dog
Complementary feed for dogs
Sizes available
1 x 225g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Highly attractive formula
Shown to enable pill acceptance in 97 % of cases.
Mouldable texture
Designed to easily mould and shape for pill administration.
Adapted energy content
Moderate calorie formula.
With vitamins & prebiotics
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Recommended daily max
|Recommended daily max
|10
|2
|2
|15
|3
|2
|20
|4
|2
|25
|5
|4
|30
|5
|5
|35
|6
|5
|40
|6
|6
|50
|8
|6
|55
|8
|7
|60
|9
|8
|70
|10
|9
|80
|11
|10
PRODUCT DETAILS
Benefits: â€¢ Highly palatable formula â€¢ Adaptable form â€¢ Adapted energy content ROYAL CANINÂ® Pill Assist has a soft, mouldable texture that is specially formulated to help make medication administration easier for medium or large breed adult dogs that weigh more than 10 kg. This highly palatable formula is specially designed to appeal to your dogâ€™s appetite. Pill Assist has a mouldable texture and can be easily shaped around most types and sizes of tablets and pills, to cover and disguise them. This moderate calorie formula contains a specially adapted energy content to help support the nutritional needs of medium and large breed dogs. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. It is recommended to follow the on pack feeding guide in order to adhere to the daily intake for your dog. You may also need to alter your dogâ€™s daily food ration to ensure an appropriate calorie intake, which will help to maintain an optimal bodyweight for your dog.