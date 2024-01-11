Pill Assist Small Dog
Other food for Dog
Complementary feed for dogs.
Sizes available
1 x 90g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
With vitamins & prebiotics
Mouldable texture
Designed to easily mould and shape for pill administration.
Highly attractive formula
Shown to enable pill acceptance in 98 % of cases.
Adapted content energy
Moderate calorie formula.
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Recommended daily max
|Recommended daily max
|2
|1
|1
|2.5
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|3.5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|2
|5
|3
|3
|6
|4
|3
|7
|4
|3
|8
|5
|4
|9
|5
|4
|10
|6
|5
PRODUCT DETAILS
Benefits: â€¢ Highly palatable formula â€¢ Adaptable form â€¢ Adapted energy content ROYAL CANINÂ® Pill Assist has a soft, mouldable texture that is specially formulated to help make medication administration easier for small breed adult dogs that weigh less than 10 kg. This highly palatable formula is specially designed to appeal to your dogâ€™s appetite. Pill Assist has a mouldable texture and can be easily shaped around most types and sizes of tablets and pills, to cover and disguise them. This moderate calorie formula contains a specially adapted energy content to help support the nutritional needs of small breed dogs. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. It is recommended to follow the on pack feeding guide in order to adhere to the daily intake for your dog. You may also need to alter your dogâ€™s daily food ration to ensure an appropriate calorie intake, which will help to maintain an optimal bodyweight for your dog.