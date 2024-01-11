Pill Assist Small Dog

PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: â€¢ Highly palatable formula â€¢ Adaptable form â€¢ Adapted energy content ROYAL CANINÂ® Pill Assist has a soft, mouldable texture that is specially formulated to help make medication administration easier for small breed adult dogs that weigh less than 10 kg. This highly palatable formula is specially designed to appeal to your dogâ€™s appetite. Pill Assist has a mouldable texture and can be easily shaped around most types and sizes of tablets and pills, to cover and disguise them. This moderate calorie formula contains a specially adapted energy content to help support the nutritional needs of small breed dogs. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. It is recommended to follow the on pack feeding guide in order to adhere to the daily intake for your dog. You may also need to alter your dogâ€™s daily food ration to ensure an appropriate calorie intake, which will help to maintain an optimal bodyweight for your dog.

