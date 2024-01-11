Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse

PRODUCT DETAILS

Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANINÂ® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering our best health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. Support your dog's recuperation with ROYAL CANINÂ® Recovery: ROYAL CANINÂ® Recovery is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specially formulated to help support your pet during periods of convalescence and recuperation. High energy: This diet contains a high energy density, meaning it meets your pet's daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume. High protein: This formula has a high protein content to help maintain your pet's muscle mass during periods of hospitalisation or recuperation. Important to note: As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.

