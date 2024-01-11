Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for cats and dogs.
Sizes available
1 x 195g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
High energy
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Easy tube feeding
Specific texture that facilitates feeding by syringe and through feeding tubes.
High protein
High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Resting
|-
|Maintenance
|-
|-
|g/day
|can/day
|g/day
|can/day
|2 kg
|95 g
|1/2
|155 g
|3/4
|4 kg
|160 g
|3/4
|260 g
|1 1/4
|5 kg
|189 g
|1
|308 g
|1 1/2
|6 kg
|217 g
|1
|353 g
|1 3/4
|8 kg
|269 g
|1 1/2
|438 g
|2 1/4
|10 kg
|318 g
|1 3/4
|517 g
|2 3/4
|15 kg
|431 g
|2 1/4
|701 g
|3 1/2
|20 kg
|534 g
|2 3/4
|870 g
|4 1/2
|25 kg
|632 g
|3 1/4
|1029 g
|5 1/4
|30 kg
|724 g
|3 3/4
|1179 g
|6
|35 kg
|813 g
|4 1/4
|1324 g
|6 3/4
|40 kg
|899 g
|4 1/2
|1463 g
|7 1/2
|45 kg
|982 g
|5
|1599 g
|8 1/4
|50 kg
|1062 g
|5 1/2
|1730 g
|8 3/4
|55 kg
|1141 g
|5 3/4
|1858 g
|9 1/2
|60 kg
|1218 g
|6 1/4
|1984 g
|10 1/4
|70 kg
|1367 g
|7
|2227 g
|11 1/2
|80 kg
|1511 g
|7 3/4
|2461 g
|12 1/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cat weight (kg)
|Resting
|-
|Maintenance
|-
|-
|g/day
|can/day
|g/day
|can/day
|2 kg
|93 g
|1/2
|120 g
|1/2
|2,5 kg
|110 g
|1/2
|141 g
|3/4
|3 kg
|126 g
|3/4
|161 g
|3/4
|3,5 kg
|141 g
|3/4
|179 g
|1
|4 kg
|156 g
|3/4
|197 g
|1
|4,5 kg
|171 g
|1
|214 g
|1
|5 kg
|185 g
|1
|231 g
|1 1/4
|5,5 kg
|199 g
|1
|247 g
|1 1/4
|6 kg
|212 g
|1
|263 g
|1 1/4
|6,5 kg
|225 g
|1 1/4
|278 g
|1 1/2
|7 kg
|238 g
|1 1/4
|293 g
|1 1/2
|7,5 kg
|251 g
|1 1/4
|308 g
|1 1/2
|8 kg
|263 g
|1 1/4
|323 g
|1 3/4
|8,5 kg
|275 g
|1 1/2
|337 g
|1 3/4
|9 kg
|287 g
|1 1/2
|351 g
|1 3/4
|9,5 kg
|299 g
|1 1/2
|365 g
|1 3/4
|10 kg
|311 g
|1 1/2
|378 g
|2
PRODUCT DETAILS
Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANINÂ® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering our best health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. Support your dog's recuperation with ROYAL CANINÂ® Recovery: ROYAL CANINÂ® Recovery is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specially formulated to help support your pet during periods of convalescence and recuperation. High energy: This diet contains a high energy density, meaning it meets your pet's daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume. High protein: This formula has a high protein content to help maintain your pet's muscle mass during periods of hospitalisation or recuperation. Important to note: As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.