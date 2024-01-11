Recovery Liquid (Dog & Cat)

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Recovery Liquid is a complete and balanced liquid diet that is specially formulated for the nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs and cats that require gastrointestinal support. Thanks to its high protein content, ROYAL CANIN® Recovery Liquid helps your pet to maintain a healthy muscle mass during periods of hospitalisation and recovery. This exclusive diet also has an adapted energy content to reduce the feeding volume, whilst ensuring your pet receives their daily energy allowance. ROYAL CANIN® Recovery Liquid contains a synergistic blend of antioxidants to help support your pet’s natural defences. What’s more, this exclusive liquid formula is tailor-made with a specially adapted consistency to facilitate easy tube or syringe feeding. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.

