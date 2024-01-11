Recovery Liquid (Dog & Cat)

Recovery Liquid (Dog & Cat)

Liquid food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs and cats.

Sizes available

3 x 200ml

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

High protein

High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence.

Complete nutrition

Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs and cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition.

Adapted energy

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals.

Easy tube feeding

Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Recovery Liquid is a complete and balanced liquid diet that is specially formulated for the nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs and cats that require gastrointestinal support. Thanks to its high protein content, ROYAL CANIN® Recovery Liquid helps your pet to maintain a healthy muscle mass during periods of hospitalisation and recovery. This exclusive diet also has an adapted energy content to reduce the feeding volume, whilst ensuring your pet receives their daily energy allowance. ROYAL CANIN® Recovery Liquid contains a synergistic blend of antioxidants to help support your pet’s natural defences. What’s more, this exclusive liquid formula is tailor-made with a specially adapted consistency to facilitate easy tube or syringe feeding. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025