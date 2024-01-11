Recovery Liquid (Dog & Cat)
Liquid food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs and cats.
Sizes available
3 x 200ml
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
High protein
High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence.
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs and cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition.
Adapted energy
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals.
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.
|Actual dog weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|Actual dog weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|2
|115
|18
|590
|3
|155
|20
|635
|4
|190
|25
|755
|5
|225
|30
|865
|6
|260
|35
|970
|7
|290
|40
|1070
|8
|320
|45
|1170
|9
|350
|50
|1265
|10
|380
|55
|1360
|12
|435
|60
|1450
|14
|485
|70
|1630
|16
|540
|80
|1800
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Recovery Liquid is a complete and balanced liquid diet that is specially formulated for the nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs and cats that require gastrointestinal support. Thanks to its high protein content, ROYAL CANIN® Recovery Liquid helps your pet to maintain a healthy muscle mass during periods of hospitalisation and recovery. This exclusive diet also has an adapted energy content to reduce the feeding volume, whilst ensuring your pet receives their daily energy allowance. ROYAL CANIN® Recovery Liquid contains a synergistic blend of antioxidants to help support your pet’s natural defences. What’s more, this exclusive liquid formula is tailor-made with a specially adapted consistency to facilitate easy tube or syringe feeding. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.