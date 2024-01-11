Multifunction Renal + Hypoallergenic

Parnuts Statement

ROYAL CANIN® RENAL + HYPOALLERGENIC dry is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated for the support of renal function in case of chronic renal insufficiency and for the reduction of ingredient and nutrient intolerances. Restricted level of phosphorus. Hydrolysed protein sources and selected carbohydrate sources. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that advice from a veterinarian be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed RENAL + HYPOALLERGENIC dry initially up to 6 months for the support of renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency; for the reduction of ingredient and nutrient intolerances feed for 3 to 8 weeks and up to one year if signs of intolerance disappear.