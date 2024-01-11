Multifunction Renal + Hypoallergenic
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
4kg
10kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function.
ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help support a reduced appetite.
HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Hydrolysed soya protein isolate with a low molecular weight for very low allergenicity.
SKIN BARRIER
A specially formulated complex of nutrients to support the skin’s natural protective barrier role for optimal skin health.
Composition: Rice, animal fats, soya protein isolate*, chicory pulp, soya oil, vegetable fibres, fish oil, minerals, fructo-oligosaccharides, butyric acid salt, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Carbohydrate source: rice. Protein source: soya protein isolate.
Additives (per kg)**: Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 36000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 41 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.7 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 15 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 54 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 159 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.26 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. **Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 14% - Fat content: 19% - Crude ash: 4.2% - Crude fibres: 2.4% - Calcium: 0.3% - Phosphorus: 0.15% - Potassium: 0.6% - Sodium: 0.35% - Essential Fatty Acid (Linoleic Acid): 4% - EPA/DHA: 0.5%.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
ROYAL CANIN® RENAL + HYPOALLERGENIC dry is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated for the support of renal function in case of chronic renal insufficiency and for the reduction of ingredient and nutrient intolerances. Restricted level of phosphorus. Hydrolysed protein sources and selected carbohydrate sources. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that advice from a veterinarian be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed RENAL + HYPOALLERGENIC dry initially up to 6 months for the support of renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency; for the reduction of ingredient and nutrient intolerances feed for 3 to 8 weeks and up to one year if signs of intolerance disappear.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|52
|4/8
|46
|4/8
|40
|3/8
|4
|88
|7/8
|77
|6/8
|67
|6/8
|6
|119
|1+2/8
|105
|1+1/8
|91
|1
|8
|148
|1+4/8
|130
|1+3/8
|112
|1+1/8
|10
|175
|1+7/8
|154
|1+5/8
|133
|1+3/8
|15
|237
|2+4/8
|208
|2+1/8
|180
|1+7/8
|20
|294
|3+1/8
|259
|2+6/8
|223
|2+3/8
|25
|347
|3+5/8
|306
|3+2/8
|264
|2+6/8
|30
|398
|4+1/8
|350
|3+5/8
|303
|3+1/8
|35
|447
|4+5/8
|393
|4+1/8
|340
|3+4/8
|40
|494
|5+1/8
|435
|4+4/8
|376
|3+7/8
|45
|540
|5+5/8
|475
|5
|410
|4+2/8
|50
|584
|6+1/8
|514
|5+3/8
|444
|4+5/8
|55
|628
|6+4/8
|552
|5+6/8
|477
|5
|60
|670
|7
|589
|6+1/8
|509
|5+2/8
|70
|752
|7+7/8
|662
|6+7/8
|571
|6
|80
|831
|8+5/8
|731
|7+5/8
|632
|6+5/8