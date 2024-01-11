Renal Thin Slices In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency can benefit from being fed a specially formulated diet, with specific nutrients to help support optimal health and wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Renal in Gravy is a wet food diet with thin slices in gravy. This product provides tailored nutrition to support adult dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Renal in Gravy is specially formulated to support kidney function and contains a moderate amount of very high-quality proteins. For dogs with renal insufficiency, the kidneys are not always able to effectively filter phosphorus from the blood stream. Therefore, this wet food diet contains a low phosphorus content. To support food aversion or a reduced appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Renal in Gravy is formulated with a specific aromatic profile, including an appealing texture that helps to stimulate your dog's appetite. Attracting your dog to their food bowl can be difficult in cases of food aversion. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as dry food. With this variety in textures, it's easier for you to help stimulate and support your dog's varying appetite. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Veterinary diets for dogs are formulated to nutritionally support dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Each formula in the ROYAL CANIN® Renal Support range contains specific nutrients to provide your dog with a complete and balanced diet.

