Renal Liquid Dog
Liquid food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
3 x 200ml
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal dietary management
Formulated to support renal function in case of renal insufficiency: high quality proteins and restricted levels of phosphorus. Contains EPA + DHA and antioxidants.
High energy
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support the renal function in case of renal insufficiency, for dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals.
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|Dog weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|2
|80
|18
|405
|3
|105
|20
|440
|4
|130
|25
|520
|5
|155
|30
|595
|6
|180
|35
|670
|7
|200
|40
|740
|8
|220
|45
|810
|9
|240
|50
|875
|10
|260
|55
|940
|12
|300
|60
|1005
|14
|335
|70
|1125
|16
|370
|80
|1245
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid is a complete and balanced liquid formula designed for tube-feeding dogs in cases of renal insufficiency. This liquid product contains high quality proteins and a restricted phosphorus level to support kidney function. This formula is enriched with EPA, DHA, and a synergistic antioxidant complex to help support your dog’s health and vitality. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid has a high energy density that meets your dog’s daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid had an adapted viscosity that makes it ideal for easy tube feeding, no matter what size the tube is.