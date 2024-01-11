PRODUCT DETAILS

Dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency can benefit from a diet that is specially formulated to help to support their condition. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select is a dry kibble created to nutritionally support adult dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Formulated with an adapted energy content, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select helps to reduce meal volume to support your dog's appetite if it has recently decreased. When your dog's kidneys are not functioning as they should, they are not able to effectively filter phosphorus from the blood stream. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select contains a specifically reduced phosphorus content. It also contains very high-quality proteins to further support renal function. To ensure you can meet your dog's individual food preferences, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select is easy to rehydrate. Simply add some water and allow it to form a porridge-like consistency before serving. Attracting your dog to their food bowl isn't always easy in cases of food aversion. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select is also available as wet food with a loaf-like texture. Texture variety makes stimulating your dog's appetite easier, particularly when their appetite might fluctuate. In addition to this diet, ROYAL CANIN® Renal and ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special wet and dry food diets are also available, in order to provide a variety of textures and aromas to support your dog's changing preferences. If you feed your dog a mixture of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Veterinary diets for dogs are formulated to support kidney function in dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Each formula in the ROYAL CANIN® Renal Support range contains specific nutrients to provide your dog with a complete and balanced diet.

