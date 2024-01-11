PRODUCT DETAILS

A specially formulated diet featuring complete and balanced nutrition can help to support your dog's renal function and general wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special Loaf is a specially crafted wet food formula for dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. This formula contains a moderate level of very high-quality proteins to help support renal function. Renal insufficiency prevents the kidneys from being able to effectively filter phosphorus from the blood stream, so ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special Loaf is formulated with a purposely low phosphorus content. To help support your dog if their appetite has recently reduced, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special Loaf has an adapted energy content to reduce the volume of each meal. To help stimulate your dog's appetite and overcome cases of food aversion, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special Loaf has a specific aromatic profile and loaf-like texture. We know that attracting your dog to their food bowl can be challenging in cases of food aversion, so to cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special is also available as dry food. Texture variety can help to stimulate your dog's appetite and account for any fluctuations in their preferences. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Veterinary diets are specially formulated to support dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Each one of our unique formulas contains specific nutrients to provide your dog with a complete and balanced diet.

Read more