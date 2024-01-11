Renal Special Loaf
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1 x 410g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help support a reduced appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the dog’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|125
|1/4
|110
|1/4
|95
|1/4
|4
|210
|2/4
|185
|2/4
|160
|2/4
|6
|285
|3/4
|251
|2/4
|217
|2/4
|8
|354
|3/4
|311
|3/4
|269
|3/4
|10
|418
|1
|368
|1
|318
|3/4
|15
|566
|1 + 2/4
|498
|1 + 1/4
|430
|1
|20
|703
|1 + 3/4
|618
|1 + 2/4
|534
|1 + 1/4
|25
|831
|2
|731
|1 + 3/4
|631
|1 + 2/4
|30
|953
|2 + 1/4
|838
|2
|724
|1 + 3/4
|35
|1069
|2 + 2/4
|941
|2 + 1/4
|813
|2
|40
|1182
|3
|1040
|2 + 2/4
|898
|2 + 1/4
|45
|1291
|3 + 1/4
|1136
|2 + 3/4
|981
|2 + 2/4
|50
|1397
|3 + 2/4
|1230
|3
|1062
|2 + 2/4
|55
|1501
|3 + 3/4
|1321
|3 + 1/4
|981
|2 + 2/4
|60
|1602
|4
|1410
|3 + 2/4
|1218
|3
|70
|1798
|4 + 2/4
|1583
|3 + 3/4
|1367
|3 + 1/4
|80
|1988
|4 + 3/4
|1749
|4 + 1/4
|1511
|3 + 3/4
PRODUCT DETAILS
A specially formulated diet featuring complete and balanced nutrition can help to support your dog's renal function and general wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special Loaf is a specially crafted wet food formula for dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. This formula contains a moderate level of very high-quality proteins to help support renal function. Renal insufficiency prevents the kidneys from being able to effectively filter phosphorus from the blood stream, so ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special Loaf is formulated with a purposely low phosphorus content. To help support your dog if their appetite has recently reduced, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special Loaf has an adapted energy content to reduce the volume of each meal. To help stimulate your dog's appetite and overcome cases of food aversion, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special Loaf has a specific aromatic profile and loaf-like texture. We know that attracting your dog to their food bowl can be challenging in cases of food aversion, so to cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special is also available as dry food. Texture variety can help to stimulate your dog's appetite and account for any fluctuations in their preferences. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Veterinary diets are specially formulated to support dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Each one of our unique formulas contains specific nutrients to provide your dog with a complete and balanced diet.