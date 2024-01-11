PRODUCT DETAILS

If your dog is overweight or obese, a specially tailored diet can help to support safe and healthy weight loss. Available in 1.5kg, 6kg and 12kg bags, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Satiety Weight Management is exclusively formulated with the nutritional needs of overweight dogs like yours in mind. This formula's specially adapted macronutrient profile helps to support safe weight loss in dogs. What's more, it also helps your dog to avoid regaining weight over time. It is not uncommon for overweight dogs to beg for more food in between their scheduled mealtimes. To reduce the chance of this happening, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Satiety Weight Management contains a high level of natural fibre. Diets that are high in fibre can help to keep your dog satisfied and satiated until it's time for the next meal. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Satiety Weight Management also contains a high protein content. Not only does this help to support weight loss, it also helps to maintain your dog's muscle mass for optimal body condition. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Satiety Weight Management is also available as wet food in a loaf format. It is essential to accurately follow feeding rations as prescribed by your Veterinary Practice and it is recommended to use digital food scales for measuring the daily food allowance. If you're considering mixed feeding, be sure to follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Canine Satiety Weight Management, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

