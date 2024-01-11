PRODUCT DETAILS

For overweight or obese dogs, a diet that is specially tailored to support safe weight loss is ideal. Available in 410g cans, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Satiety Weight Management Loaf is specially formulated with overweight dogs' nutritional needs in mind. To help support safe and healthy weight loss in your dog, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Satiety Weight Management Loaf contains a specially adapted macronutrient profile. Begging behaviour is not uncommon for overweight and obese dogs. The specific nutritional profile in ROYAL CANIN® Canine Satiety Weight Management Loaf helps to limit begging, thanks to the inclusion of nutrients that help your dog to feel satiated and satisfied between meals. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Satiety Weight Management Loaf contains a high protein content. Diets that are high in protein not only help to support your dog's weight loss, they also help your dog maintain a healthy muscle mass. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Satiety Weight Management is also available as dry kibble food. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. It is essential to accurately follow feeding rations as prescribed by your Veterinary Practice and we recommend dividing the daily ration between 2 meals. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Canine Satiety Weight Management Loaf, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

