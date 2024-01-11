Satiety Weight Management Small dog

PRODUCT DETAILS

There are certain factors that can mean your small dog is predisposed to gaining too much weight including neutering and a sedentary lifestyle. Available in 1.5kg, 3kg or 8kg bags, ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management for Small Dogs is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your overweight or obese small dog in mind. To support effective and safe weight loss, ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management for Small Dogs has an adapted macronutrient profile. What's more, the long term feeding of this diet can help your dog to avoid regaining weight. Thanks to its high level of natural fibres, ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management for Small Dogs helps to limit begging behaviours between meals. Small breed dogs have specific digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management for Small Dogs' exclusive formula is specially adapted to meet the health and dietary needs of small dogs like yours. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional and that prescribed feeding rations are accurately followed, to aid this we advise weighing out the food on digital kitchen scales. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Satiety Weight Management is also available as a wet diet. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. It is essential to accurately follow feeding rations as prescribed by your Veterinary Practice and we recommend dividing the daily ration between 2 meals. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management for Small Dogs, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more