Sensitivity Control
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
1.5kg
7kg
14kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected protein
A limited number of very high quality protein and carbohydrate sources to limit the risk of nutrient intolerance.
Skin barrier
A specially formulated complex of nutrients to support the skin's natural protective barrier role and for optimal skin health.
EPA & DHA
Specific Omega 3 long chain fatty acids which suppport digestive and skin health.
Digestive security
Formulated with highly digestible proteins and starches as well as a blend of fibres including prebiotics which support a balanced digestive system.
|Dog weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|2 kg
|64 g
|6/8
|56 g
|5/8
|48 g
|4/8
|4 kg
|107 g
|1+2/8
|94 g
|1
|81 g
|7/8
|6 kg
|145 g
|1+5/8
|127 g
|1+3/8
|110 g
|1+2/8
|8 kg
|180 g
|2
|158 g
|1+6/8
|137 g
|1+4/8
|10 kg
|212 g
|2+3/8
|187 g
|2+1/8
|161 g
|1+7/8
|15 kg
|288 g
|3+2/8
|253 g
|2+7/8
|219 g
|2+4/8
|20 kg
|357 g
|4
|314 g
|3+4/8
|271 g
|3
|25 kg
|422 g
|4+6/8
|372 g
|4+2/8
|321 g
|3+5/8
|30 kg
|484 g
|5+4/8
|426 g
|4+6/8
|368 g
|4+1/8
|35 kg
|543 g
|6+1/8
|478 g
|5+3/8
|413 g
|4+5/8
|40 kg
|601 g
|6+6/8
|529 g
|6
|456 g
|5+1/8
|45 kg
|656 g
|7+3/8
|577 g
|6+4/8
|499 g
|5+5/8
|50 kg
|710 g
|8
|625 g
|7
|540 g
|6+1/8
|55 kg
|763 g
|8+5/8
|671 g
|7+4/8
|580 g
|6+4/8
|60 kg
|814 g
|9+1/8
|716 g
|8+1/8
|619 g
|7
|70 kg
|914 g
|10+2/8
|804 g
|9
|695 g
|7+7/8
|80 kg
|1010 g
|11+3/8
|889 g
|10
|768 g
|8+5/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensitivity Control is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your nutrient intolerant dog in mind and is available in 1.5kg, 7kg and 14kg bags. In order to limit the likelihood of nutrient intolerance, ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensitivity Control contains a limited number of very high quality protein and carbohydrate sources. The specially formulated complex of nutrients in this food helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your dogâ€™s skin, ultimately helping to maintain ideal skin and coat health. To further support your dogâ€™s skin health, as well as the health of its digestive system, ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensitivity Control is enriched with specific Omega-3 long chain fatty acids. ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensitivity Control also helps to maintain your dogâ€™s healthy, balanced digestive system. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dogâ€™s individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensitivity Control is also available as wet food in a palatable loaf as either Duck and Rice or Chicken and Rice. If youâ€™re considering mixed feeding, be sure to follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.