PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensitivity Control is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your nutrient intolerant dog in mind and is available in 1.5kg, 7kg and 14kg bags. In order to limit the likelihood of nutrient intolerance, ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensitivity Control contains a limited number of very high quality protein and carbohydrate sources. The specially formulated complex of nutrients in this food helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your dogâ€™s skin, ultimately helping to maintain ideal skin and coat health. To further support your dogâ€™s skin health, as well as the health of its digestive system, ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensitivity Control is enriched with specific Omega-3 long chain fatty acids. ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensitivity Control also helps to maintain your dogâ€™s healthy, balanced digestive system. As part of the ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dogâ€™s individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Sensitivity Control is also available as wet food in a palatable loaf as either Duck and Rice or Chicken and Rice. If youâ€™re considering mixed feeding, be sure to follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

