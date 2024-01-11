Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice Loaf
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
1 x 410g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
SELECTED PROTEIN
A limited number of protein sources helps limit the risk of nutrient intolerance.
EPA/DHA & SKIN BARRIER
Formulated with fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and digestion. Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier.
DIGESTIVE SECURITY
Formulated with nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
|DOG’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|2
|162
|2/4
|143
|1/4
|123
|1/4
|4
|273
|3/4
|240
|2/4
|207
|2/4
|6
|370
|1
|325
|3/4
|281
|3/4
|8
|459
|1
|404
|1
|349
|3/4
|10
|542
|1 +1/4
|477
|1 +1/4
|412
|1
|15
|735
|1 +3/4
|647
|1 +2/4
|559
|1 +1/4
|20
|912
|2 +1/4
|803
|2
|693
|1 +3/4
|25
|1 078
|2 +3/4
|949
|2 +1/4
|820
|2
|30
|1 236
|3
|1 088
|2 +3/4
|940
|2 +1/4
|35
|1 388
|3 +2/4
|1 221
|3
|1 055
|2 +2/4
|40
|1 534
|3 +3/4
|1 350
|3 +1/4
|1 166
|2 +3/4
|45
|1 676
|4
|1 475
|3 +2/4
|1 274
|3
|50
|1 814
|4 +2/4
|1 596
|4
|1 378
|3 +1/4
|55
|1 948
|4 +3/4
|1 714
|4 +1/4
|1 480
|3 +2/4
|60
|2 079
|5
|1 830
|4 +2/4
|1 580
|3 +3/4
|70
|2 334
|5 +3/4
|2 054
|5
|1 774
|4 +1/4
|80
|2 580
|6 +1/4
|2 270
|5 +2/4
|1 961
|4 +3/4
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control (chicken with rice) is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of adult dogs with a nutrient intolerance. Selected protein This diet is specifically formulated with a limited number of protein sources. EPA/DHA & skin barrier This diet is also formulated with fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and digestion. Digestive security Formulated with nutrients to help maintain a healthy, balanced digestive system. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is also available in a wet loaf-like texture (duck with rice) or as a dry food.