Skin Care Small Dog

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care Small Dogs is specially formulated with the needs of small dogs with dermatosis and hair loss. This product is available in 2kg or 4kg bags and is recommended for adult small breeds of dogs that weight less than 10kg. ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care Small Dogs is specially formulated to help support the natural protective barrier role of your dog’s skin. Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids are part of ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care Small Dogs’ exclusive formula. These fatty acids come from borage, fish, soya, and flax seed oils to help nourish and support the skin. ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care Small Dogs contains a specific blend of fibres, including prebiotics, as well as highly digestible starches and proteins. These nutrients contribute to supporting a balanced intestinal flora and healthy digestive system. ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care Small Dogs’ synergistic complex of antioxidants help to neutralise free radicals and support the natural defences. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.

