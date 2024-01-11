Skin Care Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Dermal care
A combination of essential fatty acids from flax seeds, soya, borage and fish oils, which help in the nutritional management of dogs with reactive skin.
Skin barrier
A specially formulated complex of nutrients to support the skin's natural protective barrier role and for optimal skin health.
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|-
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|2
|53
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|40
|3/8
|3
|72
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|55
|5/8
|4
|90
|1
|79
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|5
|106
|1+1/8
|93
|1
|81
|7/8
|6
|121
|1+2/8
|107
|1+1/8
|92
|1
|7
|136
|1+4/8
|120
|1+2/8
|104
|1+1/8
|8
|151
|1+5/8
|133
|1+3/8
|115
|1+2/8
|9
|165
|1+6/8
|145
|1+4/8
|125
|1+3/8
|10
|178
|1+7/8
|157
|1+5/8
|135
|1+4/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care Small Dogs is specially formulated with the needs of small dogs with dermatosis and hair loss. This product is available in 2kg or 4kg bags and is recommended for adult small breeds of dogs that weight less than 10kg. ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care Small Dogs is specially formulated to help support the natural protective barrier role of your dog’s skin. Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids are part of ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care Small Dogs’ exclusive formula. These fatty acids come from borage, fish, soya, and flax seed oils to help nourish and support the skin. ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care Small Dogs contains a specific blend of fibres, including prebiotics, as well as highly digestible starches and proteins. These nutrients contribute to supporting a balanced intestinal flora and healthy digestive system. ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care Small Dogs’ synergistic complex of antioxidants help to neutralise free radicals and support the natural defences. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.