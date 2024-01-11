Multifunction Urinary S/O + Satiety

Multifunction Urinary S/O + Satiety

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Sizes available

3.5kg

9kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Satietogenic effect

Contains a special blend of fibres which have a satiating effect on dogs.

High protein

A high protein content (111 g/1000 kcal ME) helps maintain muscle mass throughout the weight loss period.

Urine dilution

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

Low RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and oxalate crystal formation.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025