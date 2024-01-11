Multifunction Urinary S/O + Satiety

Parnuts Statement

ROYAL CANIN® URINARY S/O + SATIETY dry is a complete dietetic feed for dogs, formulated for the dissolution of struvite stones, the reduction of struvite stone recurrence and for the reduction of excessive body weight. Urine undersaturating or metastabilising properties for struvite and/or Urine acidifying properties. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that advice from a veterinarian be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed URINARY S/O + SATIETY dry for 5 to 12 weeks for the dissolution of struvite stones, initially up to 6 months for the reduction of struvite stone recurrence, as well as until the target body weight is achieved and after if required to maintain target body weight. For an efficient weight loss or ideal weight maintenance, the recommended daily energy intake should not be exceeded.