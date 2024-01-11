PRODUCT DETAILS

For dogs with urinary sensitivities, a specially tailored diet containing precisely balanced nutrients can help to support good urinary health. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O is specifically formulated with the nutritional needs of dogs with urinary sensitivities in mind. This food is available in 2kg, 7.5kg and 13kg bags. Struvite is a normal component of your dog's urine that can form crystals or stones if the urine is too concentrated. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O helps to dissolve all types of struvite stones that may form in your dog's bladder. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O's exclusive complex helps to dilute your dog's urine, making it less likely for calcium oxalate stones and struvite stones to form in the first place. Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology is utilised for the development of ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O. RSS helps to lower the concentration of ion in your dog's urine, minimising the likelihood of bladder stones forming. As magnesium is also a natural component of struvite crystals, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O is formulated with a reduced level of magnesium. If your dog is overweight or prone to weight gain, consider offering them ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie that contains all of the benefits of their counterpart, just with fewer calories. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O is also available as wet food in either a delicious gravy or a soft and tasty loaf. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

