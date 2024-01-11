Urinary S/O Thin Slices In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

For dogs with urinary health concerns, a precisely tailored and nutritionally balanced diet can help to support a healthy bladder and urinary tract. Specially formulated with the needs of adult dogs with urinary issues in mind, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O in Gravy is available in boxes of 12x 100g pouches. In your dog's urine, there is a normal component known as struvite. If your dog's urine becomes too concentrated, struvite can form as harmful stones or crystals. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O in Gravy supports your dog by helping to dissolve all types of struvite stones that may have already formed. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O in Gravy contains an exclusive formula that helps to dilute your dog's urine, ultimately reducing the likelihood of struvite stones or calcium oxalate stones forming initially. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O in Gravy is developed with Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology in mind. RSS methodology helps to reduce the ion concentration in your dog's urine. A urinary environment with a reduced concentration of ion makes crystal formation less likely. If your dog is overweight or prone to weight gain, consider offering them ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie in Gravy that contains all of the benefits of their counterpart, just with fewer calories. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O is also available as a soft and tasty loaf, or as dry food with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

