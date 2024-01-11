Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie Thin Slices In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

A specially tailored and nutritionally balanced diet can help to support adult dogs with urinary tract or bladder health concerns. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie in Gravy is formulated especially for dogs with urinary health concerns and is available in boxes of 12x100g pouches . There is a type of bladder stones known as struvite stones which can form in your dog's kidneys when the urine is too concentrated. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie in Gravy helps to dissolve all types of struvite stones. What's more, this specially tailored formula contains nutrients that reduce the likelihood of calcium oxalate stones or struvite stones reforming. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie in Gravy also helps to maintain your dog's ideal body weight to further support good health and wellbeing. Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology is used to develop ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie in Gravy. Food that has a low RSS can help to decrease the concentration of ions that play a significant role in the formation of bladder stones and crystals. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

