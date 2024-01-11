PRODUCT DETAILS

Urinary health concerns in adult dogs can be supported by a nutritionally balanced and specifically tailored diet. Available in 6.5kg and 12kg bags, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie is formulated for adult dogs like yours with bladder or urinary tract issues. Struvite stones are a type of bladder stones that can form in your dog's kidneys. Though struvite is a natural component in your dog's urine, struvite stones form when the urine is too concentrated. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie helps to dissolve all types of struvite stones. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie's exclusive complex of nutrients help to reduce the likelihood of struvite stones or calcium oxalate stones reforming or forming to begin with. To help your dog maintain an ideal weight, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie is formulated with a reduced calorie content. Maintaining a healthy weight gives your dog a better quality of life. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie is developed with Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology. Low RSS helps to reduce the concentration of ions that contribute to crystal formation. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie is also available as wet food in a delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

