Urinary S/O Small Dog

If your small breed adult dog has urinary sensitivities or concerns, implementing a complete and nutritionally tailored diet can help to support good urinary tract and bladder health. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Small Dogs is suitable for adult dogs of small breeds that weigh less than 10kg. This food is specifically tailored with your dog's urinary health in mind and is available in 1.5kg and 4kg bags. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Small Dogs helps to dissolve all types of struvite stones. Struvite stones form when your dog's urine is too concentrated, that's why this food also helps to dilute urine. In diluting your dog's urine, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Small Dogs also helps to support long term urinary health as it lessens the likelihood of calcium oxalate stones and struvite stones reoccurring. Specially formulated with Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Small Dogs helps to lower the concentration of ions in your dog's bladder, further supporting good bladder health and proper urinary tract function. To help support your dog's dental hygiene, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Small Dogs includes nutrients that help trap the calcium present in your dog's saliva, ultimately reducing the build-up of tartar to support healthy teeth and gums. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Small Dogs, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

