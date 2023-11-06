When and how to deworm your puppy?

Puppies are famous for exploring. They sniff, lick, and play with whatever interests them. One of the downsides to all that exploring is the possibility of your dog getting worms. Puppies can be born with them or pick them up from other dogs’ or animals’ faeces, bugs, worms, slugs, and snails. A puppy’s immature immune system makes them especially susceptible to illnesses caused by worms. Fortunately, most are easily treatable by your vet.

Here are common questions about worm prevention in puppies.